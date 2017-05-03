Samsung is yet to officially announced the Galaxy J5 (2017), but it looks like it’s on its way. Three devices from the South Korean manufacturer have just passed through the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) bearing model numbers SM-J530GM, SM-530YM/DS, and SM-J530GM/DS; each is believed to be a variant of the new J5 (the 2016 variants all begin SM-J510).

The FCC documents don’t provide any specific details about the device, but its appearance there indicates that it’s gearing up for a US release. Last year’s J5 (2016) arrived in April, so it seems likely we’ll see Samsung launch it in May.

As for the smartphone’s specs, Android Headlines suggests that it will feature an Exynos 7870 chip (or Snapdragon equivalent in the US), 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage space with microSD card support. Additionally, it may include a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and would likely run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Display and battery details still seem to be up in the air, but we may see an improvement to the J5 (2016)’s 5.2-inch HD screen and 3,100 mAh (removable) battery. We also don’t have any information on the J5 (2017) price and release date right now. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

