We’ve seen a number of rumors regarding the proposed Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 and J7 2017 in recent weeks, including a detailed specs leak. Now, Romanian Android site AndroidU.ro has got its hands on a Russian Samsung manual for the J5 2017 and J7 2017, confirming further details about the handsets.

The manual concerns models J5530FM (J5 2017) and SM-J730F / DS (J7 2017), and while it’s written mostly in Russian, the images reveal that the devices will make use of a combined physical home button/fingerprint sensor and include NFC capabilities. The documentation also verifies microSD card compatibility and the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is placed on the bottom of the unit. It appears you’ll find micro-USB connectivity, rather than USB type-C, there too.

What’s more, the document filename mentions Nougat and references to Android Nougat features like multi-window appear throughout. It’s pretty safe to assume it will be running Android 7.0, then.

Meanwhile, the images seemingly confirm the leaked pictures of the J5 2017 and J7 2017 that we recently came across — which could also mean that the indicated specs are accurate.

When these handsets will be released still remains a mystery, but with the leaks now arriving thicker and faster, it has to be soon.