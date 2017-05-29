Images and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) have leaked. The smartphone, which carries the model number SM-J330, is expected to be released in Europe and other markets across the world soon.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) is a budget-friendly device, and will sport a 5-inch HD display, as well as a Samsung Exynos 7570 chipset. It will be available in two variants: one with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space.

The smartphone sports a 16 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and packs a 2,600 mAh battery. There’s a selfie snapper on board that also has a 16 MP sensor, too. Other features worth mentioning are dual-SIM support, expandable storage, NFC, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Unlike its predecessor, it has a metal back plate that gives it a more premium look and feel. Based on the leaked images, which you can check out in the gallery below, it will be available in four different colors: black, blue, gold, and pink.

The Galaxy J3 is expected to be the most affordable device from the J series and will reportedly retail for around €200 in Europe. Its reveal date remains a mystery for now, but as images and specs of the device have already leaked, it’s likely that Samsung will officially announce it in the next few weeks.

This isn’t the only Samsung device that has leaked today. Renders and a 360-degree video of the company’s first smartphone with a dual-camera setup, called the Galaxy C10, have also made their way online.