After taking off the wraps of the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in China in January this year, Samsung launched the smartphone in India today in a press event in New Delhi.

The Galaxy C7 Pro sports a full metal unibody design and is just 7mm thin. The fingerprint scanner sits on the front, below the screen.

“At Samsung, we are committed to meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim and stunning device, which comes packed with powerful features for unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience making it a Lean and Mean machine for the millennials.” – Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with TouchWiz

Display: 14.43 cm (5.7-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED | 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 (MSM8953)

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 16 MP with Dual LED flash | Phase-detection Auto-focus (PDAF) | F1.9 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP | F1.9 aperture

Battery: 3,300 mAh

Priced at ₹27,990 ($435), the Samsung Galaxy C7 pro is available in two color variants – Navy Blue and Gold – and will retail exclusively on Amazon.in from April 11.

What are your thoughts on this well-rounded smartphone from Samsung? Tell us in the comments!