Great news for all you Galaxy A5 (2016) owners out there. Samsung has now started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the mid-range device. It looks like the update is currently only available in Russia, but is expected to make its way to other countries soon.

It brings a ton of new features to the smartphone, which should keep you entertained for quite some time. These include split screen mode and a revamped status bar along with bundled notifications and Quick Reply, just to name a few.

See also: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) passes through FCC, announcement could come this month

Samsung is already rolling out the update, but it might not be available for all users yet. If you don’t see the update icon in your status bar, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About device > Software update.

This is a big update so do make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it to avoid any potential charges from your carrier. Feel free to let us know what you think of it in the comment section below.