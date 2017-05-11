Remember when owning a flip phone was considered to be the cool and trendy thing to have? In the US, those days are long gone, but in some Asian markets there is still a demand for flip phones (or folder phones, as they are also called). This week, a new rumor claims Samsung is preparing to launch a new flip phone in its native Korea, with some high-end features that have been previously reserved for its flagship devices, such as the recent Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

According to The Investor, the unnamed phone will have features such as wireless charging, a fingerprint scanner, support for Samsung Pay and Samsung Knox, and resistance to water and dust. The story also states that the phone will have 4.2-inch dual OLED display screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 64 GB of on-board storage, a 12 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 2,300 mAh battery.

A release date and price tag for this phone have yet to be revealed, but the story claims, via an unnamed source, that it will be priced higher than normal flip phones, and may be released as a “special edition” product. The story adds that the older Samsung Galaxy Folder 2, which launched in China in the fall of 2016, is supposed to go on sale in Korea sometime in the first half of 2017.