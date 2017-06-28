At MWC in Shanghai, Samsung announced a new lineup of camera sensors under the ISOCELL brand. These are divided into four sub-brands which are ISOCELL Bright, ISOCELL Fast, ISOCELL Slim, and ISOCELL Dual.

The last one is by far the most interesting and implies that we will soon see a Samsung smartphone with a dual-camera setup. This will likely be the Galaxy Note 8, which is rumored to be announced either in August or at the beginning of September. We have already heard a bunch of rumors about it as well as seen a few renders and a video that show off the dual-camera system on the back the smartphone.

Thanks to an image that was taken at Samsung’s booth at MWC (see below), we now know a little bit more about the dual-camera setup that will likely make its debut soon. As rumored, it will feature two 13 MP sensors with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.12µm pixel size. The setup consists of a monochrome and RGB sensor, which is the same configuration we have seen on quite a few other smartphones including the Huawei P10.

Of course, Samsung hasn’t confirmed that the Note 8 will feature a dual-camera setup, but based on the renders we haven seen recently, as well as the new ISOCELL Dual camera sensor that has been announced, the likelihood of this happening is quite high.

Aside from the dual cameras, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a display with the size of at least 6.3-inches, the Snapdragon 835 chipset, and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. It will also come equipped with the popular S Pen that pops out from the bottom of the device. To learn more, check out the Galaxy Note 8 rumor roundup post.