Samsung just revealed the devices that are guaranteed to receive the bump from Marshmallow to Nougat over the next months.

In a blog post detailing the recently released Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung detailed which devices from its vast stable will receive the same treatment. ( The blog post went up earlier, but was taken down soon after for unknown reasons. The post is live again and available here.)

The list is rather short, and it’s not clear if it’s exhaustive or just a selection:

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 Edge

Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock)

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A8

Presumably, Samsung is referring to the 2016 versions of the Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A8.

For these phones and tablets, the Android 7.0 Nougat will be released “within the first half of this year,” Samsung said. The company didn’t specify but it’s likely that the timeframe is valid for the unlocked models of each device – carrier versions often see considerable delay in receiving updates.

