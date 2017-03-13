Although the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be announced in about three weeks, Samsung has already aired a TV commercial for the upcoming devices in South Korea. This obviously isn’t the usual way of doing business, as advertisements like these are normally released closer to launch.

So, why did Samsung speed things up this year? According to an industry analyst who spoke with The Korea Herald, the tech giant wants to get the spotlight off the LG G6, which has been doing very well in South Korea so far. The device has proven to be quite popular among consumers, as it received 82,000 pre-orders in just eight days and sold over 30,000 units in the first two days since it launched.

See also: Check out Galaxy S8 and S8+ size comparison with Galaxy S7, Note 7, and other devices

The LG G6 poses a real threat to Samsung’s upcoming flagships. The device offers high-end specs and is very easy on the eyes thanks to the large 5.7-inch screen and small bezels. Samsung wants to remind people that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are just around the corner, which is why the company released the teaser commercial, which is only 15 seconds long. It doesn’t really tell us much, aside from the fact that the smartphones will be announced in the last week of March.

As you may know by now, there are a ton of rumors going around regarding the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Despite the fact that the official launch is a few weeks away, we already know how the devices will look like. We have seen loads of images as well as a few videos, which leave little to the imagination.

Which device do you think will be more popular among consumers? The LG G6 or the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 series? Let us know your thoughts down below.