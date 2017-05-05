Google announced plans to release Android apps for Chrome OS at Google I/O last year, but until now they’ve been in beta. The apps were expected to roll out fully along with the introduction of the new Chromebook Pro from Samsung in April, though that’s still not here yet either.

Speaking to The Verge, a Samsung spokesperson has now confirmed that the Chromebook Pro will be available “later this spring,” which means it should be here in the next six weeks or so. But we’re still left to wonder about the Chrome OS apps.

It’s possible that the delay of the Chromebook Pro isn’t actually related to the apps situation, however it seems likely that Google would want to announce the official launch of Android apps on Chrome OS alongside some fresh new hardware, in much the same way as it does with new Android versions and the Pixels. In that scenario, it could mean that either Samsung or Google is responsible for the delay to the other’s project.

See also: AutoVoice Chrome extension for the PC now works with Google Assistant

Given that the actual Chromebook Pro hardware was complete when we reviewed it earlier this year (save for a color change from silver to black), it’s possible that progress with the Chrome apps — which were far from finished at that time — forced Samsung to postpone the hardware release.

Once they leave beta and function like the Android versions, Chrome OS apps are going to provide a huge incentive for potential laptop/tablet buyers to invest in the Google platform. It’s just a shame we don’t know when that will be.

Last we heard, the Samsung Chromebook Pro would go on sale for $549 — would you be interested in picking one up? Let us know in the comments.