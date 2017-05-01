The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have been quite popular among consumers. According to a report from Strategy Analytics, the combined sales of the two smartphones reached 55 million units at the end of the first quarter of 2017. In the first three months of the year, the tech giant sold 7.2 million units of last year’s flagships thanks to the price adjustments it had to make in order to stay competitive in the market.

The report also claims that Samsung sold 92.8 million handsets in the first quarter of the year with 86 percent of them (80 million) being smartphones. This means that the company’s smartphone market share in Q1 was 23 percent.

The sales numbers of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are high, but those of the Galaxy S8 series are expected to be even higher. The smartphones have proven to be more popular than the S7 series in both South Korea and the US, where the official numbers have already been released.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 red tint fix rolling out in Europe and India (updated)

It’s interesting to see that the new flagship devices are more popular than their predecessors despite their higher price tag. Their main selling point, aside from the high-end specs, is the beautiful Infinity display with small bezels surrounding it.

Now that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available, the price of the S7 and S7 Edge is likely to go down. This just might increase the sales numbers of the two devices even more, as those looking for a high-end smartphone with a more affordable price tag just might consider getting one.