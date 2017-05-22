It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active (model number SM-G892A) is just around the corner. The Wireless Power Consortium, which is the group behind the Qi wireless charging standard, has posted the first image of the upcoming smartphone on its website.

As you can see, the Galaxy S8 Active doesn’t have the curved screen that’s found on the S8 and S8 Plus. It features a robust body, which ensures that the device will keep working without any issues in case you drop it to the ground from time to time. Combined with dust and water resistance (IP68 rating) this rugged smartphone will probably be able to take a beating.

Unfortunately, the Wireless Power Consortium didn’t list the specifications of the Galaxy S8 Active. However, as the device will likely have the same hardware as the regular S8, we already know what to expect.

Samsung’s upcoming device will have a 5.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. Other features include a 12 MP primary camera, a selfie snapper with an 8 MP sensor, and 64 GB of expandable storage.

However, there is a good chance that the Galaxy S8 Active will have a bigger battery than the Galaxy S8 (3,000 mAh). We’ve seen this in the previous generation, as the S7 is equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Active version has a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh. The robust smartphone should be announced soon and you’ll only be able to get it from AT&T in the US.