Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 14,300 total votes , 45% of our readers said they need at least 64 GB of on-board storage in their smartphones. 29.4% said they’d be okay with just 32 GB, and 15.7% said they need a massive 128 GB of local storage in their phones. Only 5.5% of our readers said they can get by with 16 GB, and 2.6% said they’d be okay with only 8 GB of storage space.

Rooting may not be as popular in the Android world as it once was, but there are still a number of great reasons to go down this path. With a rooted Android phone, you can get rid of carrier bloatware, create backups, overclock or underclock your device, and much more. There are also device-specific reasons for rooting your Android device, such as remapping your Galaxy S8’s Bixby button to open Google Assistant without the need for a separate app.

See also: Benefits of rooting your Android phone or tablet

But as the Android operating system progresses over time, many would argue there’s much less reason to root. Google and other OEMs have been doing a good job at bringing what used to be root-only features to Android. For instance, many people used to root their devices to get more customization options out of the phone’s software, but now manufacturers are including built-in theming engines in with their Android skins. Plus, rooting your Android device opens up a number of compatibility issues, especially when it comes to mobile payment and banking apps.

So, is your Android phone rooted? Why or why not? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and let us know your thoughts on rooting in the comment section. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

Next: Android Miracles: when seeing is believing