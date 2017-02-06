When Samsung released the Galaxy S6 series of smartphones, the company thought that the smaller of the two devices will be more popular among consumers. But it was actually the other way around. Users preferred the Galaxy S6 Edge with its dual-curved screen, despite being more expensive. The same goes for the Galaxy S7 series, as the Edge variant of the high-end device reportedly accounted for around 70 percent of sales.

Based on this data, it’s no wonder that Samsung thinks that the bigger version of its upcoming flagship smartphones will again be more popular on the market this year. According to a report from Naver, the South Korean giant expects that the Galaxy S8 Plus will outperform the Galaxy S8 in terms of sales.

Although we won’t know if Samsung’s predictions are correct or not until we see the first sales results, there are some red flags that need to be addressed. Unlike in previous years, both of the upcoming Galaxy S8 devices will sport a curved screen. What’s more, they might share similar specs, which means that the only major difference between the two will be screen size.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch screen while its bigger brother will feature a 6.2-inch screen. This means that the smaller of the two devices will have a bigger display that last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge. Although it is worth mentioning that the smartphone might still be more compact thanks to the smaller bezels around the screen.

Price will also come into play. Users will have to fork out at least an additional $100 if they will want to get their hands on the Plus variant of the Galaxy S8 series. Despite these concerns, Samsung still believes that the deciding factor will be the screen size of the device and that users will rather opt for the bigger Galaxy S8 Plus.

What’s your take on this? Would you buy the bigger and more expensive Galaxy S8 Plus despite the fact that its smaller brother will also sport a curved screen? Let us know your thoughts down below.