Even though the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ haven’t been announced yet, we already know a lot about them. Thanks to a bunch of leaked images and a few videos, we know exactly what they look like. We also know that the smartphones will be announced on March 29 in New York City. Thanks to a new report, we now also know when the flagships will be available. Well, at least in Canada.

According to a report from BGR, pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be shipped out on April 28 in Canada, which is consistent with previous rumors. This was apparently confirmed by “a senior supply chain source with knowledge of one Canadian cell carrier’s plans”. If this is true, it means that Samsung’s flagships will most likely also be released in the US on the same day as in Canada, which is a standard way of doing things for smartphone manufacturers.

It is also quite possible that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will go on sale in a bunch of other countries on April 28 as well. The Galaxy S7 series went on sale in 60 countries around the world, including Canada and the US, on the same day last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. They are expected to feature a curved Infinity display, the Snapdragon 835 chipset, a fingerprint scanner located on the back, and a digital assistant called Bixby, among others. All details will officially be revealed in about two weeks when Samsung finally takes the wraps off the devices.