BMW might be bowing out of the Android Auto game, but the good news is that the platform continues to march forward without them. Not only have we learned that Google Allo now supports Android Auto, but French auto maker Renault has announced full support for the platform as well.

According to the official Android Auto site, the following new Renault vehicles currently support Google’s audiotainment platform:

2017 Espace

2017 Kadjar

2017 Mégane

2017 Mégane Estate

2017 Scénic

2017 Grand Scénic

2017 Talisman

2017 Talisman Estate

That’s far from it though, as the following models will soon offer support as well:

2017 Captur

2017 Clio

2017 Clio Estate

2017 Kangoo

2017 Koleos

2017 Master

2017 Trafic

2017 Twingo

2017 Zoé

Of course Renault really isn’t a well-known entity in the US, but for those in Europe, this is actually pretty interesting news. What do you think of Google’s Android Auto, and the industry’s support of the standard? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.