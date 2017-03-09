BMW might be bowing out of the Android Auto game, but the good news is that the platform continues to march forward without them. Not only have we learned that Google Allo now supports Android Auto, but French auto maker Renault has announced full support for the platform as well.
According to the official Android Auto site, the following new Renault vehicles currently support Google’s audiotainment platform:
- 2017 Espace
- 2017 Kadjar
- 2017 Mégane
- 2017 Mégane Estate
- 2017 Scénic
- 2017 Grand Scénic
- 2017 Talisman
- 2017 Talisman Estate
That’s far from it though, as the following models will soon offer support as well:
- 2017 Captur
- 2017 Clio
- 2017 Clio Estate
- 2017 Kangoo
- 2017 Koleos
- 2017 Master
- 2017 Trafic
- 2017 Twingo
- 2017 Zoé
Of course Renault really isn’t a well-known entity in the US, but for those in Europe, this is actually pretty interesting news. What do you think of Google’s Android Auto, and the industry’s support of the standard? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.