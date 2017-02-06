A Boy and His Blob was originally launched on NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) in 1989 and then “reimagined” in 2009, when it was released on Wii, Steam, and PlayStation Vita. The game is now again making a comeback, as it is already available for Android devices.

In the game, you take on the role of a young boy who is helping a blob dethrone the evil Emperor that’s terrorizing Blobolonia. In order to achieve your goal, you must feed your blob jelly beans which will transform him into various objects that will help you solve puzzles and escape danger in the process.

The game is already available on the Google Play Store but is listed as “unreleased”, which is probably the equivalent of an early access game on Steam. Additionally, the developer warns that it may be unstable, so don’t be surprised if you experience a few problems here and there when playing it.

If you’re looking for a new game to keep you entertained and have decided to get A Boy and His Blob, visit the Google Play Store and download it to your device by clicking the button below. Keep in mind that the game is not free, as you’ll have to dish out $4.99 to get it.