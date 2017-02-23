According to Korea’s ET News, both LG and Samsung have settled on the global launch dates for the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. LG will reportedly start selling the G6 worldwide on March 10, with pre-sales between March 2-9, and the Galaxy S8 will go on sale in all markets on April 21 with no further details on pre-order times.

Samsung has apparently decided against putting the Galaxy S8 out in South Korea a week earlier in order to “have stable supplies” for all markets. The information comes from a “high-ranking official for a mobile network provider” in South Korea and presumably includes the Galaxy S8 Plus.

See Also: Everything confirmed to appear at MWC 2017

The news outlet also reports that Samsung has changed its marketing strategy and will wait to see what market response is like to the LG G6. Citing an analyst, ET News claims, “If initial responses towards G6 are positive, there is a chance that Samsung Electronics will open up preorder for Galaxy S8 earlier than expected.”

Both of these global launch dates are entirely feasible and match up with recent rumors. The Galaxy S8 date matches up with rumors that began a month ago based on information obtained by The Guardian, which put it a few days later than the initially expected date of April 18.

The LG G6 had originally been expected to be available in the U.S. on April 7 with Korea getting it a month earlier. But that date later changed to March 10 (admittedly, also via ET News), just two weeks after its MWC unveiling. The strategy makes perfect sense though, giving LG a 42-day head start on Samsung. With LG releasing a flagship before Samsung for the first time this year, every day will count.