Razer has been making major hints about entering the smartphone market for some time, and now the gaming hardware and accessories company is going to officially reveal its first mobile product on November 1, according to a bare-bones teaser page on its website.

The page clearly shows a person holding some sort of smartphone, and Razer says this product will be its “biggest unveiling” yet. The company acquired Nextbit, the creator of the Android-powered Robin smartphone, in January 2017. This was the first hint that the company, best known for their gaming accessories for PCs and consoles, along with their high-end PC gaming laptops, was planning to enter the huge smartphone market.

A few weeks ago, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed that the company was going to launch a mobile device before the end of 2017, and that it would be focused on “gaming and entertainment”. Last week, a Twitter post by Tom Moss, the head of Razer’s mobile division, had him standing next to Tan, who had what appears to be a heavily shrouded prototype for Razer’s phone in his pants pocket.

Now that we know that the official reveal for Razer’s first smartphone is coming on November 1, what do you think about this news? Can Razer make a smartphone that can compete with the already established players in this market? Can it really make a successful gaming-centric smartphone that has eluded us for years? Let us know what you think in the comments!