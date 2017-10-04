Editor’s note: We’re very sorry about the headline, but we just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Razer has already confirmed that the popular PC and console gaming products company plans to launch its first mobile device sometime before the end of 2017. This week, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan seems to have sneaked in a peek at what that smartphone might look like in an otherwise boring Twitter post.

The post itself was made late on Tuesday by Tom Moss, the head of mobile for Razer, and the former founder of Nextbit, the company that launched the Robin smartphone. Razer acquired Nextbit in January 2017. Moss’s tweet shows him standing next to Tan, with the message, “Got to spend quality time with the second best gamer at our company @ minliangtan today. Exciting times ahead!”

Got to spend quality time with the second best gamer at our company @minliangtan today. Exciting times ahead! pic.twitter.com/f6OvNKrN6L — Tom Moss (@rebelleader) October 4, 2017

Pretty boring at first glance, right? However, Tan is pictured with something coming out of his left pants pocket:

It’s more than likely that Tan decided to give us a quick peek at a Razer smartphone prototype. Unfortunately, aside from the familiar Razer logo, there’s no real info we can really pick up on what the phone might look like in terms of its final design. There’s a hint that the display may have very little in terms of a bezel but that may also be a trick of the picture’s angle and lighting as well.

In any case, we will hopefully not have to wait too much longer to get all the info on Razer’s first smartphone. Tan says that the company could go public later in 2017, and the funds that it raises from its IPO could be used to help fully develop and launch the phone.

What do you think of Tan’s sneaky way to give us a glimpse of its first smartphone? Let us know what you think in the comments!