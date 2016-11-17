Along with today’s official announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the company is also introducing Quick Charge 4. The new version of its fast-charging battery technology will be used first with smartphones that have the Snapdragon 835 chip inside. Qualcomm claims it will allow owners to get 5 hours of battery life with just 5 minutes of charging.

In its presentation slides, Qualcomm stated that the first three versions of Quick Charge have helped it to become the number one mobile fast charging method in the industry.

Over 100 mobile devices from companies like Samsung, LG, Lenovo, ZTE and even Google have used versions of Quick Charge, and there are over 300 accessory products like wall and car adapters, battery packs and docking stations that also support the technology.

For the new Quick Charge 4 (yes, Quick Charge 4, not 4.0), Qualcomm says that it charges smartphone batteries up to 20 percent faster compared to Quick Charge 3.0. At the same time, the new version is up to 5 degrees (Celsius) cooler while also offering up to 30 percent more efficient battery life.

Quick Charge 4 supports both USB Type-C and USB-PD connections and Qualcomm says it also supports USB Power Delivery with a 3A cable and a 5A specification needed for that support.

Quick Charge 4 also uses the third version of INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage). This new iteration of the company’s power-management algorithm includes real-time thermal management. Qualcomm called this “a technology industry first” and claims it offers “advance charging optimization by automatically determining and selecting the optimal power transfer level for a given thermal condition.”

There will also be a new standalone charger, with 6A of current, that still operates at 95 percent efficiency at 3A. Qualcomm says their Quick Charge 4 standard will offer intelligent thermal balancing, with high current charging handled on the companion chip.



In the wake of the concerns about exploding smartphone batteries that caused the recall and discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 this year, Qualcomm made an effort to promote the many safety features and improvements it is putting into devices that will support Quick Charge 4.

Both the smartphone and its power adapter will feature protections against higher temperatures, currents and voltage. Qualcomm added that it is adding an extra layer of protection “to help prevent battery over-charging and regulate current throughout every charge cycle”. Sensors and monitors will be put in the chip, battery and PMIC for keeping things cool.

Quick Charge 4 products can also be made to be backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 devices on a case by case basis. Qualcomm says that the first Snapdragon 835 processors with Quick Charge 4 support will start appearing in products that ship sometime in the first half of 2017.

