Google moved into the premium smartphone space with their latest smartphone offerings, the Pixel and the Pixel XL. The new devices, that have been designed from the ground up by Google, are priced to compete directly with the current flagships from Apple and Samsung, and come with some great features, like the Google Assistant. If you are looking for the best that Android has to offer, it doesn’t get more Google than the Pixel and Pixel XL.

However, as is the case with any smartphone or tablet, the Pixel and Pixel XL are not without their issues. If you have come across any of them, we’re here to help you out, with this roundup of some of the common problems that Pixel and Pixel XL owners face, and offer potential solutions on how to fix them!

Disclaimer: Not every Pixel and Pixel XL smartphone will have these issues, and in fact, it is more than likely that you won’t come across any of these problems at all.

Problem #1 – Screen auto-rotate not working

Some have found that the auto-rotate feature does not work as expected even though the setting is enabled.

Potential solutions:

A rogue app may be causing this issue. To check if this is the case, boot the device in Safe Mode (you can find how to do so below), and see if the problem persists. If it doesn’t, a recently-installed application causing the issue. Uninstall any apps that were added just before the problem started, and see if that fixes it.

This could also be an issue with the accelerometer and G-sensor as well. Download an app from the Google Play Store like GPS & Status Toolbox and re-calibrate the sensors, and see if that fixes it. If this is proves to be a hardware issue, the only option will be to pick up a replacement.

A temporary workaround that has worked for some is using an third-party app, such as Rotation Control, that will let you manually trigger the switch to the landscape orientations.

Problem #2 – Text messages not working

Some users have found that they are unable to send or receive text messages on their new Pixel or Pixel XL.

Potential solutions:

This issue has been faced mostly by users who have switched to the Pixel from the iPhone, and is related to iMessage. If you still have your old iPhone, go to Settings – Messages and turn off iMessage. If you have already sold it, you will need de-register the number from iMessage. You can do so here.

Make sure that you haven’t accidentally blocked some users. Open the Messenger app and open the additional menu by tapping on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. Open “Blocked Contacts” and see if there are any numbers that aren’t supposed to be there.

Problem #3 – Delayed notifications

Some users have come across delayed notifications, with notifications coming in a few hours later sometimes. This is usually related to any email and messaging apps that are running.

Potential solutions:

This issue seems to be caused by the new active Doze mode that is available with the Pixel and Pixel XL to help get a lot more out of your battery life. However, it looks it results in notifications not arriving, or getting delayed. Until the apps are updated to address this problem, you may be better off removing these apps, like Gmail, Whatsapp, and more, from the list of apps that are optimized. Go to Battery – Settings (three vertical dots) – Battery Optimization, open the “All apps” section from the drop down menu, go to the relevant app, and tap on “Don’t optimize.” So far, users have reported that this doesn’t affect battery life significantly either.

Problem #4 – Microphone issues

Some users have come across issues with the device microphone, with people at the other of the line unable to hear anything during calls.

Potential solutions:

Toggling the speakerphone while on a call seems to work.

A reboot seems to temporarily fix the problem, but this is another software issue that will be fixed.

Google has recently acknowledged that the problem with the microphone goes beyond just a software bug, in which case, the only option you will have is to pick up a replacement.

Problem #5 – Issues that will be fixed with future software updates

There are some problems that do not have any workarounds or solutions available, and the only option is to wait for a software update.

Camera issues: Quite a few users have come across the Halo effect problem, and now, Pixel owners are also seeing purple lines and bars across the viewfinder. This is software problem that Google is working on addressing and will be fixed with a future software update. Until then, you can use a third-party camera app that you can download from the Google Play Store.

Quite a few users have come across the Halo effect problem, and now, Pixel owners are also seeing purple lines and bars across the viewfinder. This is software problem that Google is working on addressing and will be fixed with a future software update. Until then, you can use a third-party camera app that you can download from the Google Play Store. Bluetooth issues: Users had a lot of trouble getting their smartphone to connect to their cars, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, and more. The Bluetooth problems appear to have been addressed in the Android 7.1.1 update that has rolled out.

Users had a lot of trouble getting their smartphone to connect to their cars, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, and more. The Bluetooth problems appear to have been addressed in the Android 7.1.1 update that has rolled out. Device shutting down with 15-20% battery left – Quite a few users have found that their device shuts down despite having close to 20% of battery still left. This is an issue that is expected to be resolved with the upcoming update to Android 7.1.2.

Problem #6 – Connectivity issues

As is the case with any new device, you may find yourself facing some connectivity issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Potential solutions:

Wi-Fi issues

Turn the device and the router off for at least ten seconds, then turn them back and retry the connection.

Go to Settings – Power saving and ensure that this option is turned off.

Use the Wi-Fi Analyzer to check how crowded your channel is, and switch to a better option.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again.

Make sure the router firmware is up to date.

Make sure the applications and software on the device are up to date.

Go into Wi-Fi – Settings – Advanced and make a note of your device MAC address, then make sure that it is allowed access in the router’s MAC filter.

Bluetooth issues

With issues when connecting to the car, check the manufacturer’s manual for the device and the car and reset your connections.

Ensure that you are not missing a vital part of the connection process.

Go to Settings – Bluetooth and ensure nothing needs changing

Go into Settings – Bluetooth delete all prior pairings and try setting them up again from scratch.

When it comes to issues with multiple device connection, only a future update will be able to address this problem.

Guides – Hard reset, Safe Mode, turning on LED notification, new Ambient Display features

Hard reset:

Turn off the phone

Hold the volume down button and Power button simultaneously until the device switches on.

You should see “Start” with an arrow

Tap volume down twice and the power button to enter Recovery Mode

Hold the power button then press and release the volume up button

Use the volume buttons to select wipe data/factory reset

Choose “Yes – erase all data” with the power button

Safe Mode:

Hold the power button after ensuring the screen is on.

Tap and hold the Power off selection in the menu

Tap OK to initiate Safe Mode

Enabling notification LED

Go to Settings – Notifications.

Tap on the gear icon at the top right corner.

Turn on “Pulse notification light.”

To get more control over the notification LED, download an app like Light Flow from the Google Play Store.

New Ambient display features

Google has introduced two new features to make the Ambient Display even better, including the double-tap to check phone, and lift to check phone.

Go to Settings – Moves and turn on the new settings.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the common problems faced by Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners, and potential solutions on how to fix them. We will continue to update this list as more issues and solutions come up. If you have come across any others, do let us know in the comments section below, or talk about it in our official forum.

Until then, don’t let this small list of problems deter you from picking one of the best Android smartphones currently available. All of these issues are software related and will be fixed in upcoming updates, and timely software updates is one of the best parts about owning a Google device.