Pokémon Go may no longer be the massive mobile gaming hit it was when it first launched in early July 2016, but the AR app from developer Niantic Labs still managed to reach that $1 billion revenue milestone faster than any other iOS or Android mobile game so far.

According to the research firm Sensor Tower, Pokémon Go managed to reach that big revenue number faster than Supercell’s Clash Royale. The company claims that game, which launched on March 2016, generated $550 million worldwide in its first seven months. Both games are free-to-play titles that rely on in-app purchases for their revenues.

While Pokémon Go is not bringing in $18 million in revenue per day like it did at the height of its popularity in the summer of 2016, Sensor Tower claims that the game still generates a daily total of between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. The same research firm said a few weeks ago that Pokémon Go was the fifth highest earning mobile game in 2016, while Clash Royale came in sixth. Monster Strike was number one, followed by Clash of Clans, Game of War and Mobile Strike.

The firm adds that Niantic Labs could continue to keep that money flowing from Pokémon Go and its fans if it keeps the game updated regularly with new events and content. We will have to see if 2017 will be a solid year for the app or if it will prove it was just a passing fad.