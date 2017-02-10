We have been reporting on the huge supply issues that have hit the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones ever since the Android 7.1 Nougat handsets went on sale in late October. Indeed, people who have tried to get the more expensive 5.5-inch Pixel XL have encountered long shipping delays and “out of stock” messages on the Google Store site.

Today, the Google Store finally started selling the Pixel XL again, in most of its models, after weeks of not being available to purchase.

As of this writing, the store listing shows the Quite Black version of the phone available to buy in both its 32GB and 128GB storage versions. The 32GB version is scheduled to ship in “2-3 weeks” but you will have to wait “4-5 weeks” for the 128GB version. The Very Silver 32GB version is also in stock, but it has a huge “6-7 weeks” shipping time frame.

The Very Silver 128GB model of the Pixel XL is still showing as “out of stock” on the Google Store. The Really Blue 32GB version is also still not in stock (Google does not offer that Pixel XL model in a 128GB version). Obviously, this situation could change very quickly, so if you have your heart set on getting an unlocked Pixel XL, you might want to move right now before more “out of stock” message start showing up.

You still also have the option of going to the Verizon Wireless website to order the Pixel XL, but as we have reported earlier this week, you will encounter long shipment times from that carrier as well. Indeed, some people who ordered the phone from that location are getting free Daydream View VR headsets from Verizon as an apology for the long delays in shipping the Pixel XL.

Will you stop whatever you are doing to snap up the Pixel XL from the Google Store, even with the long shipping times? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!