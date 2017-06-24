Google has cooked up an interesting new idea to showcase excellent Pixel photos to millions of users across the globe as Chromecast background screensavers. If you’ve got a Pixel and fancy yourself a bit of a photographic genius in the making, read on.

It’s super easy to enter. All you have to do is append the hashtag #teampixel on any images you shoot on a Pixel and share on Twitter or Instagram. If Google likes what it sees, you’ll be contacted directly to take your first steps towards Chromecast superstardom (if that’s a thing?).

As you can probably guess, competition will be fierce, with actual photographers likely using the platform as a means to get their shots out to millions of Chromecast users. But as we increasingly see with the super-impressive cameras found on most smartphones these days, just being in the right place at the right time with the camera in your pocket is often enough to capture an amazing photo.

You’ll probably remember Google recently did something similar with its Google Featured Screensavers on Macs. You simply had to install the app on your laptop or desktop to enjoy some of the best photos doing the rounds on Google+. This Backdrops competition is just a natural progression, promoting the Pixel’s photographic excellence to folks that already have some Google hardware in their homes, while giving your best shots a chance to be seen by millions.

Here’s Google tips for the best chances of success:

Suggested Content: Landscapes, Macro, Nature, Animals, Abstract, Life, Cities, Buildings, Textures

No people, logos, watermarks or branding

Landscape orientation works best

Family friendly: these photos will be seen on millions of devices

To find out more, just visit this page in the Pixel user community.