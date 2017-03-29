When the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones launched in October, they also came with the Pixel Launcher. It did away with the traditional Google search bar, and instead presented owners with a redesigned Google “pill” widget on the left and a weather and date widget on the right. Now, there’s word that a new version of the Pixel Launcher has started appearing on some Pixel phones, and it seems to be going back to its roots.

See also: Problems with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL and how to fix them

The new look of the Pixel Launcher, as first reported by Android Police, ditches the weather and date widget and turns the Google widget into a full search bar again that extends to most of the display. There’s no word as to why Google is making this change, but if we were to speculate, we would guess that many users prefer seeing the simple search bar on top compared to the somewhat more complicated design it originally had.

If you own a Pixel phone and want to get the new Launcher design immediately, you can do so by clearing the data in the app. Be aware this move will wipe out your home screen layouts. Alternatively, you can just wait until Google rolls out this new design automatically. What do you think of this revamped Pixel Launcher? Do you like it or do you prefer the original look. Let us know in the comments!