If you own a Google Pixel C tablet, you may be lucky enough to be able to download and install the new, non-beta version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. A number of owners have reported being able to snag the over-the-air update this weekend.

Posts by Pixel C owners on Reddit show that a 340.1 MB update is available to download, at least for some users. In addition to Android 7.1.2, the owners state the download also has the latest April 2017 Android security patches. At first glance, this would appear to be released a couple of days ahead of schedule; most people predicted Google would make the non-beta version of Android 7.1.2 available for all of its eligible Pixel and Nexus devices on Monday, April 3.

In the previous beta version of Android 7.1.2, the Pixel C added the Pixel Launcher for the first time, along with a redesign of the navigation buttons. Another big addition is the new multitasking user interface, which shows the last eight apps that were opened on the tablet in a 2 x 4 grid. As we have reported before, Google has no plans to update any Android tablets, including its own Pixel C, with Google Assistant.

There are other, unconfirmed reports from Android Police that the Android 7.1.2 update is also available for the Google Nexus Player set-top box. Keep in mind that Google has not yet updated its OTA and factory image pages with this new non-beta release. Have you been able to download the Android 7.1.2 update on your Nexus or Pixel device? Let us know in the comments.