There has been a significant amount of buzz surrounding the next generation of the Google Pixel line, supposedly code-named ‘Taimen’ and’Walleye’ . As we edge closer and closer to that September/October release timeframe, the hype is beginning to build for the successor to the original ‘Google Phone’. With rumors quickly filling the Android enthusiast world with anticipation, we’ve got a report that seems relatively legitimate, detailing potential specifications for Google’s next generation devices.

Google’s ‘Taimen’ device is said to be the bigger of the two options, supposedly sporting a much larger 5.99-inch display compared to last year’s Pixel XL, and with supposedly much smaller bezels, too. The source says this device will use a 1440p OLED panel from LG, and will utilize a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. There will be a 128GB model available, however the source says it may not be the only option available to consumers. The glass panel on the back of the device is said to make a return, though with the bigger physical size of the device, the source says the glass will no longer encapsulate the fingerprint reader. No dual-camera orientation is said to come to this handset, so don’t get your hopes up for incredible portraiture like we’ve seen in devices like the OnePlus 5.

‘Walleye’ will apparently be a much smaller device, returning to 4.97 inches and maintaining its FHD 1080p resolution, similar to the standard model Pixel of 2016. The source says that this model will look almost identical to the 5-inch Pixel device of yesteryear, but will take advantage of the objectively large bezels to include a set of front-firing speakers. While this is an incredibly welcome addition for many, the source says it includes these at the expense of a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is the specification I find hardest to believe, especially considering the Pixel commercial seen last year, which took a very blatant jab at the iPhone 7’s lack of the port. That being said, anything is possible, and Google very well may have considered it ok to remove the jack as a trade-off with those front-firing speakers. The device is also said to include a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM like it’s larger sibling, which would make it a very enticing option for those looking for high-end specs in a more palm-able device. The leak mentions a 64GB option available, but we’re assuming Google will probably offer a larger option as well.

So let’s recap on this leak, shall we?

Taimen:

5.99-inch 1440p OLED display

Snapdragon 835

4GB RAM

Smaller Bezels

128GB Storage option

Glass/Metal Back

Headphone jack

Walleye:

4.97-inch 1080p FHD display

Snapdragon 835

4GB RAM

64GB Storage option

Glass/Metal back (Like 2016 Pixel)

Stereo speakers

No headphone jack

This leak seems to fall in line with the previous rumor that Google has canceled its rumored third Pixel device, codenamed “Muskie”. This leak speculated that the success of larger phones such as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may have swayed Google to reduce their offerings to 5 inches and a larger 6 inch model, which may help customers decide which option is right for them instead of flooding the market with too many screen sizes. This also seems to de-legitimatize the rumor that Google was producing a more budged-friendly device, though the source for the Pixel 2 options above did mention that the larger Taimen device was running “Pixel Imprint” fingerprint software which Walleye was apparently running software labeled “Nexus Imprint”. While Google is certainly unlikely to bring the Nexus back in any shape or form for the foreseeable future, you never know what Google might have up it’s sleeve.

As we edge closer to the speculated September/October release date, be sure to stick around and watch out for any of the latest news and leaks regarding Taimen, Walleye, and more.