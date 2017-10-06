Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners will be able to take advantage of a useful new feature that will help keep them safe on the road. When enabled, this new feature will automatically put the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL into Do Not Disturb mode when they sense they’re in a car.

As first reported by Android Police, the new feature was found in the screenshots posted with the Pixel Ambient Services app, which is now available in the Google Play Store. The screenshot of the menu option says that this DND feature, when enabled, is automatically turned on when the phone senses it is in a moving vehicle. It uses the phone’s own motion sensors, along with Bluetooth connections, to make that determination.

If you are driving and don’t want to answer any incoming calls or texts on your Pixel 2 while on your trip, the DND toggle will keep it from alerting you. It doesn’t appear to discriminate if you are the one who is driving or if you are just riding in a car, bus or other vehicle, so if you own a Pixel 2, it’s best to disable this feature if you are not driving (again, assuming you want people to contact you).

The Pixel Ambient Services app isn’t a one-trick pony, however. It’s also being used to enable that always-listening feature on the lock screen for easier song/artist discovery. The app appears to be a Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL exclusive, at least for now.

If you are thinking of buying a new Pixel 2, will these two new features make that more likely?