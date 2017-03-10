Thanks to the vast improvements made to smartphone cameras, mobile photo editing is more popular than ever. Everyone wants to add those little tweaks to make their photos really pop and there are a metric ton of apps that can do just that. Searching for photo editor apps in the Google Play Store will return enough results to make your head spin so we’ve put together a list of the best photo editor apps for Android. Please note, none of these have the power that something like Gimp, Lightroom, or Photoshop has. For more serious photo editing, you’ll still need a computer!
If we missed any of the best photo editor apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments!