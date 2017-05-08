Back in December 2015, China-based Oukitel announced the K10000, with a massive 10,000 mAh battery that the company claimed would last up to 15 days on one charge. Today, it revealed plans to launch yet another phone with that same huge battery, the Oukitel K10000 Pro.

According to an email press announcement, the phone will have a 12V/2A charger, which Oukitel claims will allow the K10000 Pro to take about three hours to fully charge up. The phone is also supposed to weigh 292.5 grams, or about 27.5 grams lighter than the K10000.

Some of the other specs on the K10000 Pro include a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution and covered by some version of Gorilla Glass. It will also have an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor running at 1.5 GHz, compared to the 1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 chip in the original K10000. The Pro version will also have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, compared to 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage on the original phone.

Other details about the Oukitel K10000 Pro, including its camera specs, its version of Android, and its price tag, have yet to be announced. The phone is supposed to go on sale sometime in June. However, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the phone. Would you consider getting such a phone with such a huge battery, even if was a bit heavy and clunky? Let us know in the comments!