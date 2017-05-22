It seemed like it was yesterday when Chinese manufacturer Oppo unveiled the R9s and R9s Plus, with the former getting solid praise when we reviewed it in March. Fast forward to today, and it appears that Oppo will soon announce the R11 and R11 Plus, given their certification by TENAA.

Likely the R9s’ and R9s Plus’ successors, the R11 and R11 Plus will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 660 processor. Both phones will feature the same dual-camera setup, with a 16 MP and 20 MP tandem that delivers 2x optical zoom with help from the image signal processor in the Snapdragon 660.

You will find no fancy dual-camera setup around front, though the 20 MP sensor hopes to still deliver solid selfies. The R11 and R11 Plus will also feature a fingerprint sensor below the display, with Android 7.1 Nougat covered by Oppo’s Color OS the star of the show.

See also: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 unveiled

The differences begin with the displays – the R11 features a 5.5-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, whereas the R11 Plus’s display bumps the size up to 6 inches. Under the hood, the R11 packs 4 GB of RAM, while the R11 Plus manages with 6 GB of RAM. Finally, while the R11’s 2,900mAh battery is nothing to sneeze at, the R11 Plus opts for a huge 3,880mAh battery pack.

Differences aside, the R11 and R11 Plus hope to solidify Oppo’s position as one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. That said, we had some reservations with the R9s that prevented us from recommending it over competing options, such as software that was unlikely to be updated, derivative design, and below-average performance.

It also did not help that the R9s was not sold in the United States. With competitors like ZTE, OnePlus, and Huawei making their presence known in the country, Oppo might eventually do the same. Whether it will do so with the R11 and R11 Plus remains to be seen, but we will keep you updated once Oppo makes an official announcement.