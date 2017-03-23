In a press event in New Delhi, OPPO announced the launch of its first ever smartphone with dual cameras, the OPPO F3 Plus. OPPO has in recent past focused on smartphone camera technology, and the brand also has been renamed to ‘OPPO Camera Phone’.

The highlight of the OPPO F3 Plus is the dual front camera, dubbed as ‘dual selfie camera’ by the company. It sports a unibody metal design with a Screen-to-Body ratio of 80.6%, and is just 7.35mm thin. The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the home button, and features a ‘Hydrophobic membrane’ that the company claims, helps you unlock despite wet fingers.

OPPO F3 Plus Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with ColorOS v3.0

Display: 6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | 480ppi | 2.5D curved glass display | Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 cores) | Adreno 510 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 256GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 16MP with 76.4-degree wide-angle lens | f/2.0 aperture | 8MP secondary camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Rear Camera: 16MP with dual-tone LED flash | f/1.7 aperture | Sony IMX398 sensor | Dual Focus PDAF | 6P lens | OIS

Battery: 4,000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

Dimensions: 163.63 x 8.0 x 7.35 mm

Weight: 185 grams

Priced at ₹30,990 ($475), the OPPO F3 Plus comes in two color variants – Gold and Black. The smartphone will go on sale from April 1 across online and offline stores in India, while the pre-orders start today. What are your thoughts on the OPPO F3 Plus? While the company didn’t announce the OPPO F3 today as many expected, it did share that the smartphone will be coming in May.