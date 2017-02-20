Mobile World Congress is just around the corner. In additional to a bunch of great smartphones like the LG G6 and Huawei P10, we’ll also get to see the new camera tech OPPO has been developing for the last year or so. The Chinese manufacturer has announced that it will show off its breakthrough “5x smartphone photography technology that will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images” at MWC on February 27.

What exactly does that mean is anyone’s guess right now. Based on the “So close you can feel it” tagline of the teaser it sent out along with the press release, OPPO just might announce a new and improved zoom feature. Unfortunately, the company did not provide any specific details, so we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement to find out if our prediction is correct.

See also: Chinese giant Oppo plans massive investment in India

This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the ‘5x’ technology in the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences for consumers. — Sky Li, OPPO’s Vice President.

OPPO has already launched a few camera-focused smartphones in the past. Last year, it took the wraps off the F-series, which is aimed at users who love taking selfies. The F1 Plus is the flagship model of the series and offers a 16 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

What would you like to see from OPPO?