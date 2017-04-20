Owners of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T who access the open beta builds for OxygenOS can download new updates for both of those devices today. The updates come just a few days after the company released the latest official OxygenOS 4.1.3 updates for both phones, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For the record, the OnePlus 3 can download the OxygenOS Open Beta 14 build, while the newer OnePlus 3T can access the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 version. Both updates have the same changelog, which shows they contain quite a few improvements and bug fixes. They include Bluetooth improvements, battery usage optimizations, better GPS accuracy, dark theme and translation improvements, and an update for the phones’ community app to version 1.8.

Bug fixes in this build include a few for the phones’ Night Mode that was created for reading during the evening. One of the fixes was for an issue that was preventing some phones from automatically turning the mode off. The phones’ launcher also got some bug fixes, including one that was causing some devices to reboot while a new wallpaper was being set up. There are also a number of other unnamed general bug fixes and optimizations with these beta updates.

If you have not already installed the open beta builds on your OnePlus 3 or 3T, you can access those files, along with instructions on how to install them, on the company’s download page at the link below. Keep in mind that once you install the open beta files, you will get future builds via over-the-air updates.