OnePlus has always done a great job at making their smartphones affordable. The OnePlus One, 2, and 3 all came to market for under $400, and the 3T later on went for just $439. Unfortunately that might change with the OnePlus 5, but there might be an easy way for you to shave off a few bucks.

The new OnePlus Referral Program is a way for you, your friends, and family to save money on all types of OnePlus products.

If you’ve ever purchased a OnePlus smartphone directly from OnePlus, you’re automatically eligible to join the Referral Program. Just head to the referral link attached below, click the Get your sharable link button, then log in to your OnePlus account. You’ll then be given a link which you can share with anyone you’d like. Once your friends or family use the link to buy a smartphone from OnePlus, they’ll receive $20 (or an equivalent amount in their local currency) off an accessory of their choosing.

Referral points can be used on pretty much anything - t-shirts, messenger bags, accessories, and yes, smartphones.

Wondering what you get out of this deal? OnePlus will give you 100 referral points to use towards your next purchase from OnePlus.net. Referral points can be used on pretty much anything – t-shirts, messenger bags, accessories, and yes, smartphones.

It’s worth noting that you have to have purchased a OnePlus device directly through OnePlus in order to be eligible for the referral program. If you’ve purchased one through eBay, Swappa, or anywhere else, you unfortunately won’t be able to receive a referral link.

This program was put in place just in time for the launch of the OnePlus 5, which is expected to launch this summer. Interested in signing up for yourself? Head to the link below.