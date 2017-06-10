After much speculation and wishful thinking from owners, OnePlus has officially confirmed to Android Authority that the Nougat update will not be delivered for the OnePlus 2. The refusal to update comes after promises of 24 months of update support in the past and an outright assertion from the company last year that the OnePlus 2 would get Android N.

Nevertheless, OnePlus told us that “customer service has been telling customers this for a little while” and that “we’re happy about what we’re doing with software. We already confirmed Android O will come for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. So [no Nougat for the OnePlus 2] isn’t new and we think people were aware of it.”

That said, a OnePlus moderator writing about the Nougat update in the forum as recently as the end of May seemed to think it was still being worked on, leaving the communication work up to another forum member.

When we built the OnePlus 2 we didn't have the software infrastructure team in place we do now.

While some folks may well have been informed of this in the past weeks, there’s clearly been a lack of communication here. Putting up an official statement in the OnePlus forum or getting Pete or Carl to tweet it out would have been a dead easy way to put this to bed. But knowing what we know about OnePlus’ communication skills and customer service, we can see how things might have ended up this way.

When we asked why the OnePlus 2 wouldn’t get the update, OnePlus told us it was because “when we built the OnePlus 2 we didn’t have the software infrastructure team in place we do now,” presumably blaming the convergence of the Hydrogen and Oxygen teams for the lack of the update.

Considering streamlining the software teams was originally designed to “speed up updates,” the resulting lack of a promised update for what the company is now calling a “dated device” will not sit well with many folks. We’ve been here before – and with plenty more companies than OnePlus – but I’ll direct your attention once again to a post we wrote earlier this year: OEMs need to stop promising updates they can’t deliver.