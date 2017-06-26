With slogans like “Flagship Killer” and “Never Settle,” it’s not exactly surprising that OnePlus flagships are sometimes accused of failing to deliver on the promise. But when you also add questionable marketing campaigns, concerns over benchmark “rigging” and a failure to provide an expected software update for one of its flagship phones, it becomes ever clearer why the company often draws criticism.

Its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 5, hasn’t even been fully released yet and it’s already on the receiving end of complaints. Some of these are simply from fans wishing for this feature or that, while others are more pertinent troubles, like the aforementioned benchmark hullabaloo. Pete Lau, the OnePlus co-founder and CEO, spoke to The Indian Express recently to discuss the OnePlus 5.

Waterproofing

As we noted in our OnePlus 5 review, the new handset lacks water resistance, unlike many competing Android flagships. Lau told The Indian Express that he is “not convinced” that waterproofing is “a big consumer requirement,” and added that it just “ends up making the phone thicker and heavier.” He also said the OnePlus 5 does, in fact, come with water resistance, to a degree, but said the company didn’t want to advertise it.

On this score, I think consumers should avoid the phone if it doesn’t have a feature they want, but I don’t think it’s necessarily an area where OnePlus is at fault. It’s not like waterproofing a device is free and uncomplicated. It affects the whole design of a device and would have increased the manufacturing costs. If a company doesn’t think it’s a big deal, that’s its prerogative, right? The phone does cost hundreds of dollars less than other flagships (you can pre-order the base model for $479).

Benchmark rigging

Commenting on recent concerns that it was “fixing” benchmark results, Lau explained that it was important for a phone to have effective heat dissipation in order to maintain strong CPU performance. “If there is heating the performance of the CPU will not reach the maximum. We only try to tap the full potential of the CPU. We don’t even know how to overclock,” he said.

This seems like a bit of a smokescreen. OnePlus was never accused of overclocking, the XDA article that uncovered the rigging states that. What it is, is manipulating the device so that it provides strong results specifically in certain benchmarking apps, when this isn’t representative of normal device performance.

OnePlus says this “best displays the true performance capabilities of the OnePlus 5,” but others say it’s disingenuous.

iPhone similarities

On the OnePlus 5’s similarities with the iPhone 7, Lau claimed he’d heard similar comments since the OnePlus One. “But time has proved everything. OnePlus One has become a classic,” he said.

True, it’s hard to make phones completely distinctive given the limitations (they are phones, they all have similar components and purposes), but it’s not impossible. The Nextbit Robin looks unique.

And, sure, people probably did compare the OnePlus One to other phones, but the OnePlus 5 looks more like the world’s most popular phone than the LG G6, Galaxy S8, and HTC U11 do, and it looks more like it than any previous OnePlus phone looked like an iPhone. Whether time will “prove” the OnePlus 5 is a classic or not, the iPhone 7 comparison is still there to be made. I mean, look at them.

QHD display

Some fans have also complained that the OnePlus 5 features an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display rather than a 2K/QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution display like other 2017 Android flagships. The Indian Express said Lau was “dismissive” of the impact QHD displays have on a 5.5-inch screen, saying it increased power consumption and that “We don’t play around with specs, we just want to give our customers the best experience.”

It has been argued that the difference between Full HD and QHD at a phone held at arm’s length (or more than eight inches from your eyes) is difficult to discern, but QHD displays have implications for VR, where the display is right in front of your eyes. The price/performance trade-off of implementing a QHD screen might not have been worth it for OnePlus and it would consume more power, as Lau rightly suggests. Still, QHD resolutions stand to provide a better experience in VR than an FHD display.

Price

Concerning the device’s price, Lau said that component costs have gone up across the industry, and noted that they were using 8 GB of RAM — more memory than most of the 2017 flagships. He said that “Even the cost of the [OnePlus 5] box has gone up now.”

This I also kind of hard to argue with. The OnePlus 5 is more expensive than its predecessor due to higher component costs and more impressive hardware — that makes sense. It’s still a comparatively low price for what it offers.

That’s what Pete Lau had to say on these matters — does this change any of your thoughts on the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.

Scott Adam Gordon
Scott Adam Gordon is a European correspondent for Android Authority. Originally from the UK, Scott has been tinkering with Android phones since 2011 and writing about them full-time since 2014. He now lives in Berlin with three roommates he never sees. Befriend him on Twitter and Google+ at the links.
  • AlexEC

    I had a OnePlus X in the past, I was disapointed by the poor battery life and the lack of serious software updates promised by OnePlus. I kept my phone 6 months and sell it. Now seing what OnePlus is becoming it doesn’t make me want to buy a phone from them ever again. Higher and higher price ( the LG G6 is just a better deal by now ), hipocrisy from their CEO and more than ever effort put into marketing makes me think that OnePlus Hype needs to die hard. Basically, the only thing OnePlus never settles by now is their Marketing, and especially Bullshit marketing.

  • Gator352

    I lost 10 IQ points reading his answers.

  • Kima Khiangte

    “………We don’t even know how to overclock,”….🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂

  • GZ

    I’m really sick of people complaining about waterproof. I have NEVER dropped my phone let alone in water. This is really unnecessary and probably one of the reasons why removable battery phones are an endangered species. I still have my Galaxy S5 because a removable battery is more important than waterproofing. I’m not buying an new phone just because my battery no longer holds a charge. People are really stupid.

    • ImJoaquínTheDog

      The S5 comes with waterproofing, btw.

  • Drew

    This is reminiscent of the OnePlus Two not including NFC. Too much money for too little in my opinion. I purchased the Galaxy S8 with trade in and $100 discount for the same amount as the OnePlus 5.I used my OnePlus One as my trade-in. Unbelievable the performance the screen the water resistance and yes the fingerprint scanners in an odd place but it works just fine as does Iris recognition.

  • Bender Rodriguez™

    None of his answers make any sense for other but himself

  • John

    Really appreciate Lau for being open about the issues. Major points for this. I agree with him 100% about the screen (if you want VR go get a Samsung), how much thicker/heavier would the phone be with waterproofing? The current one is a ridiculous 153g, could easily survive with 10-15% thicker and 200g, especially if we can then move the camera back to the OP design language place

    From average user’s daily usage point of view the bench-marking has lost it’s influence when phones exceeded 2ghz in the CPU and 4-6gb ram, so this is not an issue.

    If box gets more expensive, you make the box smaller (get rid of the dash charger and sell it separately, make the box design 75% smaller and provide video manual/pdf instead of cutting down 10 000 trees to make basically printed paper trash, that is transported to the western markets and then thrown away after storing it in the home for 1-3 years.