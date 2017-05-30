OnePlus has launched a new competition giving ten fans the chance to test drive its OnePlus 5 handset before anybody else. The competition involves submitting three images taken with a smartphone to OnePlus via Instagram — with the owners of the best pictures getting to loan the upcoming handset at a later date.

The competition’s photography focus is linked to the close attention OnePlus is paying to the OnePlus 5 camera. OnePlus has tapped DxO, creators of the DxOMark camera benchmark system, for some kind of help with it, and the company also recently provided a glimpse of/bragged about its capabilities in a recent Twitter photo.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017



“We want to bring a device that’s truly tailored and perfected for photography lovers,” wrote OnePlus on the competition page. “That’s why we’re looking for voices from the mobile photographer community hear and learn from.”

It’s perhaps not quite as exciting as Google’s recent competition — in which devs can win thousands of dollars in prize money — but it’s also much less involving. Just follow the OnePlus Instagram account, share your three photos, and the OnePlus design team will get back to you if you’re a winner.

If you want to get involved, head over to OnePlus.net/lab to check out the competition. It’s not clear when the submission deadline is, but there have already been almost 10,000 applications in its first day. I’d be submitting photos sooner rather than later.

For all the latest OnePlus 5 news and rumors, hit our dedicated article at the link.