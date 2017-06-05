We’re coming up on the imminent launch of the newest handset from OnePlus, and in the last week alone we’ve seen an absolute plethora of new information leak regarding the device. If you’re the kind of person that’s antsy to get your hands on absolutely everything OnePlus the minute it hits servers, you’re in luck, because a OnePlus forum member has just found a number of the phone’s default wallpapers for you to enjoy.

These wallpapers were taken from the latest version of the OnePlus launcher, and the company generally only updates their wallpaper selection for the launch of a new device, or sometimes for a special edition or color variant. They’re hidden in a specific folder in the launcher, which you are more than welcome to dig into yourself. If this is your preferred route, you can find them in /res/drawable-nodpi-v4/, or you can just download them from this Google Drive folder we’ve set up for your convenience.

Feel free to check out the images in the gallery below. They are definitely a bit of a departure from the full-frame painted wallpapers of devices past, though they still maintain a bit of the same style sense. Though these were obviously made to accent OnePlus’ newest device, we’re sure they will look great on any handset.

What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Do you prefer them to the old style, or have a soft spot for fully painted walls?

Let us know in the comments below.