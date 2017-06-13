OnePlus CEO Pete Lau (Liu Zuohu) has hinted that the OnePlus 5 may arrive with UFS storage on social media website Weibo. In a message posted yesterday from a OnePlus 5 device, Lau joked about how UFS storage had “become a selling point” of flagship phones.

While this isn’t confirmation that UFS storage would appear in the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus team, of course, know that their social postings are being watched eagerly as we run up to the OnePlus 5’s official launch next week. Following Lau’s post, if the OnePlus 5 didn’t come with UFS storage, fans would likely cry foul, and OnePlus has already lost favor with the community recently when it revealed that it wouldn’t upgrade the OnePlus 2 to Android Nougat (despite that it has only received one major Android update).

Further, OnePlus is expected to increase the price of the OnePlus 5 compared to its previous devices (one of our sources has said as much), so it seems pretty likely that UFS is in store rather than the less capable eMMC storage. We would also expect UFS 2.1 to be in keeping with the powerful 8 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835 chip combination that has been speculated.

Both Samsung and Huawei have been caught out recently for claiming their smartphones house UFS 2.1 when they were arriving with a cheaper alternative. OnePlus, meanwhile, admitted to “rigging” benchmark results earlier this year to try and make its OnePlus 3 and 3T flagships appear more capable than they are. With this in mind, fans and critics alike are going to be keeping a keen eye on what OnePlus claims about its new flagship handset, and what the reality is.

For more on what UFS memory is capable of, hit the link, and go here for everything we know so far about the OnePlus 5.