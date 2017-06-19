Smartphone companies love to keep their products shrouded in secrecy down to the last minute. OnePlus, of course, is not a typical smartphone company, so here we are talking about the OnePlus 5’s design, a day before the phone’s official launch.

Airing in India during a highly-contested cricket Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, the ad below shows the OnePlus 5 from all angles, confirming multiple older leaks.

The brief video shows the OnePlus 5 in matte black, with a curved back and front-mounted fingerprint sensor. There’s more than a passing resemblance to the iPhone 7 – it’s clearly not what we were hoping to see, but we’ll admit the OnePlus 5 looks quite attractive.

We have full details – including specs and expected pricing – in our OnePlus 5 roundup. The phone is launching tomorrow globally, with a special event scheduled in India on June 22.

What do you think of the OnePlus 5?

News
OnePlusOnePlus 5
,
Bogdan Petrovan
Bogdan is the European Managing Editor of Android Authority. He loves tech, travel, and fantasy. He wishes he had more time for two of those things. Bogdan's phone is a Nexus 6P.
Show 5 comments