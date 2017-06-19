Smartphone companies love to keep their products shrouded in secrecy down to the last minute. OnePlus, of course, is not a typical smartphone company, so here we are talking about the OnePlus 5’s design, a day before the phone’s official launch.

Airing in India during a highly-contested cricket Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, the ad below shows the OnePlus 5 from all angles, confirming multiple older leaks.

The brief video shows the OnePlus 5 in matte black, with a curved back and front-mounted fingerprint sensor. There’s more than a passing resemblance to the iPhone 7 – it’s clearly not what we were hoping to see, but we’ll admit the OnePlus 5 looks quite attractive.

We have full details – including specs and expected pricing – in our OnePlus 5 roundup. The phone is launching tomorrow globally, with a special event scheduled in India on June 22.

What do you think of the OnePlus 5?