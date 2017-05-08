OnePlus has released a teaser for its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company posted an image on the Chinese social network Weibo that confirms two things we already knew: the release date and the name of the device.

The tagline reads “Hello 5” and confirms that the smartphone will be called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4. The company has decided to skip the number four, as it is considered to be unlucky in China due to its association with death.

Along with the image, OnePlus also wrote “Hey Summer! Give me five!”, which basically confirms that the flagship will be revealed in the summer months. There’s currently no word on exactly when that might happen, but we expect the OnePlus 5 will see the light of day at the end of June or sometime in July.

As of now, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any other details regarding the device. We have come across a few rumors claiming that the OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch display with Full HD or QHD resolution, and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. It’s also expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the back and a larger 3,600 mAh battery, which should get fully charged a lot faster (by 25 percent) when compared to its predecessor.

These are just some of the rumors regarding the device. If you want to know more about the upcoming flagship that will go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, check out our OnePlus 5 rumor roundup post.