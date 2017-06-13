We already know that the OnePlus 5 will be officially launched in India on June 22. Now, the company has announced that it will host four pop-up events in the country, where you’ll be able to test out the upcoming flagship device as well as buy it.

The pop-up events will be held in four cities in India, with the first one taking place in New Delhi on June 23. It will be followed by events in Bangalore and Chennai on June 24, and then in the city of Hyderabad a day later.

The price of the OnePlus 5 hasn’t been announced yet. If the latest rumors are true though, you’ll have to dish out Rs. 32,999 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, while the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will set you back Rs. 37,999.

See also: Will you buy the OnePlus 5 given that it looks like this?

The OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. It will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, which has been revealed by the recent image of the device posted online by the Chinese manufacturer. To learn more about the upcoming flagship, check out the OnePlus 5 rumor roundup post.

Those of you who plan on attending a pop-up event can sign up on the company’s website via the button below.

Just keep in mind that if you want to purchase the OnePlus 5 at an event, you better get there early, as only a limited number of units will be available according to OnePlus.