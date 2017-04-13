Speculation has already started on what will be included in the next flagship device from OnePlus. Today, a new leak has reportedly revealed the official model number of the phone, which is rumored to be called the OnePlus 5.

The leak comes from the Krispitech Twitter page, which shows what looks the wireless specs for the phone. The model number is identified as OnePlus A5000. For reference, the original OnePlus One phone had the model number A0001, followed by the OnePlus 2 with the A2000 model number. Finally, the OnePlus 3 used the A3000 model number.

As we have reported before, the China-based OnePlus has reportedly decided not to brand their next phone release as the OnePlus 4, as “four” is linked with death in its culture. So this leak would seem to strongly suggest that the phone will indeed be called the OnePlus 5. Previous rumors about this phone claim it will have a 5.5-inch QHD display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 23 MP rear camera and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Keep in mind that none of these leaks, including the model number, have been confirmed by OnePlus, so take them with a grain of salt. Hopefully we will get the official news about the OnePlus 5 in the very near future.

Thanks to Arvind for the tip!