The kernel source for the recently announced OnePlus 5 has been released. The company has shared the news on its website, saying that it decided to release the files as early as possible in order to support its developer community.

With the kernel source now available, developers can start working on custom ROMs for the smartphone. These are quite popular among a lot of users, as they change the look and feel of the device as well as bring new features to the table.

There are plenty of those already available on the OnePlus 5 though. The company’s OxygenOS that’s on top of Android Nougat offers a number of features and customization options for you to play around with. You can, for example, draw an O on the screen while it’s turned off to launch the camera or a V to turn on the flashlight.

The OnePlus 5 also sports three additional gestures — S, W, and M — which you can program to open an app of your choice or perform a specific function. You can check out more OnePlus 5 software features here.

If you’re a developer and want to get started working on custom software for the OnePlus 5, you can grab the files on GitHub via the button below.