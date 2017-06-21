OnePlus really wants to make the case that its Dash Charge technology will offer OnePlus 5 buyers a much faster charging experience than its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy S8. The company posted two videos that show both the OnePlus 5 and the Galaxy S8 in all-out battery charge battles.

The first video shows the OnePlus 5, with its 3,300 mAh battery, in a typical charging scenario against the Galaxy S8, which has a smaller 3,000 mAh battery. The video shows that after about 15 minutes, the OnePlus 5’s battery has a 29-percent charge compared to just 20 percent for the Galaxy S8. After just over 30 minutes, the OnePlus 5 went up to a 58-percent battery charge, compared to 39 percent for the Galaxy S8.

The battery charge difference is even more pronounced for these two phones when they are shown connected to a car. The second video shows that after about 30 minutes of driving around, the OnePlus 5 has 43 percent of its battery capacity ready to go, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a mere 12 percent battery charge in the same amount of time.

The company first introduced its Dash Charge battery technology in 2016 with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. It says that, unlike other solutions that increase the voltage when a phone is connected to a power source, Dash Charge increases the amps. This not only results in a faster charging time, but it also generates less heat than other fast charging methods. It does require that the OnePlus 5 use a proprietary adapter and cable, however.

In our own review of the phone, we found that the OnePlus 5 charged up to as high as 60 percent of its battery capacity in just 30 minutes. It also only took about 1 hour and 20 minutes to charge up to its full capacity. Stay tuned as we will have a more detailed review centering on the battery technology inside the OnePlus 5 in the near future.