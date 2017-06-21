OnePlus announced its latest flagship yesterday, which then went on sale at pop-up stores in a few cities around the world as well as online as part of what the company calls an “early drop”. It looks like demand has been high so far, as the OnePlus 5 is now the fastest-selling device the Chinese manufacturer has ever made. This has been announced on Twitter by Carl Pei, one of the founders of the company. Unfortunately, he didn’t mention how many units exactly were sold on the first day.

π₯π₯π₯The first numbers are in, the OnePlus 5 is our fastest selling device ever!π₯π₯π₯ β Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 20, 2017

As you may know, the OnePlus 5 is the most expensive smartphone the company has made to date. However, this doesn’t seem to bother consumers all that much based on the fact that it’s selling better than its predecessor. Despite the price hike, it’s still an affordable device based on its specs, and costs a lot less than rival smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel XL, and others.

At least for now, it looks like the OnePlus 5 will be quite successful on the market. Hopefully, the company will share more sales numbers with the public sometime after the device goes officially on sale, which is scheduled to happen on June 27.

In case you’ve missed it, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, a dual-camera system, and starts at $479/β¬499. To learn more about it, check out our review of the OnePlus 5.