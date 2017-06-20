OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5, is finally out. Alongside the new smartphone, the company unveiled some new, official cases to help protect your new OnePlus 5. But are they worth the price tag, or are you better off opting for a third-party case? Join us as we take a look at the OnePlus 5 cases.

In all, OnePlus launched five different cases in two styles: the Karbon case comes in both bumper and shell form factors, while the Rosewood, Ebony Wood, and Sandstone options are only available as a shell case. No matter which one you choose, all the official OnePlus 5 cases offer cutouts for the various ports on the phone, including the dual camera, headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and bottom-facing speaker. While the shell cases have cutouts for the volume and power keys, the bumper case covers them up.

If you don’t need anything big and bulky to protect your phone, you might be happier with the shell cases; they’re a little on the flimsy side, though they do provide some additional grip. The Karbon bumper case is thicker than the shell and will offer a little more protection as well. If you choose the bumper case, however, you’ll lose the sleekness of the OnePlus 5’s design, which is somewhat more preserved with the shell option.

Having used them for a few days, I’d have to say my favorite is the Rosewood shell case. Even though the bumper cases do add some protection, I find them a little bulky for my liking. As for the OnePlus 5 itself, it’s a smartphone that ticks a lot of the right boxes and although it has some glaring misses, on the whole, it shows that Android flagship phones don’t need to have an Android flagship phone price. Stay tuned for my full impressions and check out our OnePlus 5 review.

Sandstone:

Ebony Wood:

Rosewood:

Karbon:

If you want to get your hands on one of these guys, they retail between $19.95 (for the Sandstone case) and $24.95 (for the other cases) in the U.S., and are available to purchase now alongside your OnePlus 5 or independently.

Thoughts? Which one of these OnePlus 5 cases is your favorite or are you waiting for a 3rd-party case? What phone do you use and do you have a case on it? If so, which case is it and why? Let us know in the comments!

