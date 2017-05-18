OnePlus just announced it has joined forces with DxO to “enhance your photography experience” with the upcoming OnePlus 5.

DxO is the company behind DxOMark, which is a benchmark for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings. With DxO’s help, OnePlus hopes it can step up its photography game with the upcoming flagship device. How exactly the two companies plan on doing this is anyone’s guess at this point, as the Chinese manufacturer did not share any specific info. In addition to the DxOMark benchmark, DxO offers a smartphone camera add-on called One and a suite of image processing software. The company also consults with camera companies as well as smartphone and tablet makers.

“Working alongside DxO, we’re confident the OnePlus 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around,” a OnePlus rep said on the company’s forums.

The OnePlus 3T has a good camera, but it just isn’t as great as the one on the last two Galaxy S generations or Google’s Pixel smartphones. As the camera is one of the factors that has a big impact on consumers’ purchasing decisions, OnePlus wants to make sure it can deliver the best photography experience within its budget.

The upcoming OnePlus 5 is rumored to feature a dual-camera setup, but not much else about it is known at this point. We’ll find out all the details once the device gets announced this summer, probably at the end of June or in July.

The recently announced HTC U11 currently has the highest DxOMark score (90), followed by the Google Pixel (89) and four devices that share the third place with a score of 88: HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7 Edge, and Sony Xperia X Performance. It will be interesting to see if the affordable OnePlus 5 will be able to beat any of them with the help of DxO.